Auditions for International Kids Fashion Week organised in city

Nagpur: Face Talent Management organized auditions for International Kids Fashion Week on Dec 1 at Chitnavis Centre.

Kids from all over India are going to participate in the mega finale, date of which is yet to be announced. More than 100 kids from Nagpur and nearby cities like Chandrapur, Yavatmal, Amravati participated in the audition round.

Judges for the auditions were Sanika Sovani (Founder of Face Talent Management, Kama Bhowmik (Mr.Manhunt International 2019), Mentor Mahima Emprediwar and Aamir Sheikh .

“We are all set to give global exposer to our kids nationally and internationally through this event. We are overwhelmed with the response of our believers,” Sanika Sovani said.

