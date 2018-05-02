Complain Of Gas Leak From Various Parts Of Mumbai

Mumbai: Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday said that it has directed the fire department to check up on complaints of a foul smell emanating in multiple areas. “We have received a couple of complaints of a suspected gas leak, from residents in Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli & Powai,” the BMC said.

Going by preliminary reports, the BMC HQ logged a reported gas leakage at US Vitamin company near Indira Apartment on Station Road, Govandi at 9:53 PM on Saturday. For this purpose, agencies that have been mobilised to check the source of the leak are Mumbai Police, Mahanagar Gas (MGL), Mumbai Fire Brigade, ward staff and air pollution staff of the BMC.

According to the fire department, residents of the areas in question have been making calls regarding a foul smell. These areas include Ghatkopar and Chembur. Officials with the fire department said that when personnel were dispatched to the areas, they could also smell gas in varying measure. The reason for the supposed gas leak is yet to be identified.

Responding to complaints on Twitter, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray said, “We’ve got tweeted to about foul smell in Chembur and Chandivali.”

“The @mybmc disaster control room is locating the source and the Mumbai Fire Brigade is operating as per SoPs,” Aaditya Thackeray added.

Earlier in the evening, several Mumbaikars complained of a foul smell emanating in the Chembur area. Many took to social media to wonder if there was a gas leak in the area. Comedian Aditi Mittal also said people could smell the leak even when the windows and doors were closed.