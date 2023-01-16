COMP-EX 2023 Conncludes

Nagpur: Being a weekend and the day also coinciding with Makar Sankrant, Sunday, the last day of Comp-Ex 2023, experienced a heavy rush. Large scale events are back again and people once again, especiallythose who choose to chill on weekend evenings with families to visit such ongoing exhibitions in the city, visited Comp-Ex in large numbers to spend some quality cerebral time amongst the IT gadgets to know more, gain great deals and to enjoying too.



The Comp-Ex organizing committee outreach camaraderie towards itsfellow members and their families was a Sunday breakfast morning at the Comp-Ex venue. As the day was also of Makar Sankrant festival, the Comp-Ex members celebrated the festival with the participating vendors and distributed til-gud amongst them.



People from all walks of life took time out to take advantage in terms of their personal knowledge up-gradation as well as picking up various products of their need. Being the last day of Comp-Ex’ 2023, the IT enthusiasts treated themselves to amazing deals and deep discounts while shopping for IT products, especially Laptops, PCs, Surveillance Systems, and services in the field of Computer, Mobile phones and Security systems.



The last day of Comp-Ex indeed ended on a high with the gracious visit and presence of the Hon. Dy. Chief Minister of Maharashtra Shri Devendra Fadnavis. Shri Devendra Fadnavis has always been a great source of inspiration, encouragement, guidance and help to Comp- Ex and has taken time off from his ever-busy schedule to make it to Comp- Ex 2023 akin to his visits in most of the editions in the last few years also.



In his address as the Guest of Honour, Shri Fadnavis said that he has attended several editions of Comp-Ex and jokingly said that people may think that he is a member. Appreciating the attempt, efforts and concept of Comp-Ex to showcase computer capabilities and making people abreast of the newer technology, the emerging technology. Shri Fadnavis stated that in the fast digital world the technology disruption is very fast and better versions over take the previous ones faster than one can imagine. Emphasising further he said that we are living in data driven

world and data is the future wealth of India.

On the newly inaugurated first leg of the Samruddhi Mahamarg, Shri Fadnavis said that the highway is being planned to transform as the smartest highway in order to have an accident free road. Shri Fadnavis also envisaged Nagpur, due to its central location and disappearance of states barriers post GST, to become the logistic capital of India.



On his arrival at Comp-Ex, Shri Devendra Fadnavis was welcomed with a floral bouquet by Shri Vinay Dharmadhikari, President VCMDWA while Dinesh Naidu, Vice President present him with a momento on behalf of VCMDWA.



The Comp-Ex organizing team of VCMDWA Vinay Dharmadhikari, President, Dinesh Naidu, Vice President, Lalit Gandhi, Secretary, Prashant Bulbule, Treasurer, Ranjit Umathe, Joint Secretary and Executive Body Members Sanjay Chourasia, Rohit Jaiswal and Shahzad Akhtar strived hard for countless hours to present a profitable, gainful, enjoyable Comp- Ex for the people of Central India and have put together a highly successful, hugely attended expo this 2023.



Vinay Dharmadhikari has specially expressed gratitude towards the Maharashtra Government, Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd., all Comp-Ex participant partners, all the participating companies and the visitors who turned out in large numbers that actually helped Comp- Ex 2023 to attain newer milestones of success.

