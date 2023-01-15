CA Julfesh Shah appointed as member of MSE Facilitation Council

Nagpur: Eminent Chartered Accountant & Chairman,COSIA Vidarbha CA Julfesh Shah has been appointed as a member on the Micro & Small Enterprises (MSE)Facilitation Council by Ministry of Industries, Govt of Maharashtra in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 20 &21 of the MSMED Act 2006 read with Rule 3 of the Maharashtra MSE Facilitation Council Rules 2007 for Nagpur Revenue Division.

CA Shah has been working in the MSME field & taking various initiatives for addressing various issues related to MSMEs since last 25 years.The Council primarily aims at resolving issues pertaining to Micro & Small Enterprises more particularly the delayed payment petitions of MSEs filed on Samadhan portal of Ministry of MSME.

MSE Facilitation Council, Nagpur Revenue Division has been doing magnimous work in resolving the delayed payment cases & has been instrumental in hearing the petitions ,arbitration,reconciliations & disposal of cases by passing appropriate orders.Presently around 3000 petitions are on board in the MSE Facilitation Council Nagpur Revenue Division which is headed by Jt Director of Industries,Nagpur.

Shah’s appointment has been widely hailed by trade,industry, professional & social circles of Nagpur.

