COMP-EX 2020 opens on thursday Jan 9 at reshimabag ground

NAGPUR: While Nagpur is experiencing unseasonal rains, the city is all set to witness the ever seasonal IT offers raining at Comp-Ex, 2020. Comp-Ex’ 2020, the much awaited IT Event organized by the Vidarbha Computer and Media Dealer’s Welfare Association (VCMDWA), Comp-Ex’, Central India’s largest IT expo is all set to kick start in its 28th edition on the 9th of January, 2020.

Comp-Ex’ 2020 will be formally inaugurated by Hon. Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Ex Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Maharashtra State today at 5:45 pm. During his term as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis has always been a great source of inspiration, guidance and help to Comp Ex’ and took time out to visit and interact with visitors in the earlier editions of Comp Ex’.

Being organised at a new, much bigger venue at Reshimbagh Ground, the 4 days event will conclude on the 12th of January. Daily timings for visitors at Comp-Ex’ would be from 12.00 noon to 9 pm.

Bigger ground space helps create number of huge pavilions with convenience of visitor movement in alleys, larger open space for event based activities, larger cafeteria, ample parking space, etc. More than 80 vendors and top 100 plus brands like HP, Canon, Epson, Asus, Brother, Dell, TP Link, D-Link, Acer, Lenovo, Absolute Store, i-ball from PAN India are participating in this year’s Comp-Ex’ 2020 with their exciting range of products and services.

For the young and exciting IT enthusiasts, Gaming Contest will be the major attraction to participate, play, enjoy and win exciting prizes.

Mr. Vinay Dharmadhikari, President, VCMDWA, informed the media that the speed of information and services available to people through the Comp Ex’ platform over the past 27 years is unparalleled. Doing the yeoman service to the region’s IT enthusiast, experts, professionals by propagating the IT services, knowledge band and products know-how and their availability during and after Comp Ex’ is the underlined achievement of this annual mega IT event.

Majhi Metro’s Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation is the lead sponsor of the event and are partnering Comp-Ex’ for the past few years with their invaluable support.

For any further details / queries, same can be obtained from the office of VCMDWA, 603, Suryakiran Commercial Complex, Plot No. 1, Central Bazaar Road, Bajaj Nagar, Nagpur (Ph: 0712-2243727)