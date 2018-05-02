Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Jan 8th, 2020

    COMP-EX 2020 opens on thursday Jan 9 at reshimabag ground

    NAGPUR: While Nagpur is experiencing unseasonal rains, the city is all set to witness the ever seasonal IT offers raining at Comp-Ex, 2020. Comp-Ex’ 2020, the much awaited IT Event organized by the Vidarbha Computer and Media Dealer’s Welfare Association (VCMDWA), Comp-Ex’, Central India’s largest IT expo is all set to kick start in its 28th edition on the 9th of January, 2020.

    Comp-Ex’ 2020 will be formally inaugurated by Hon. Shri Devendra Fadnavis, Ex Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Maharashtra State today at 5:45 pm. During his term as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis has always been a great source of inspiration, guidance and help to Comp Ex’ and took time out to visit and interact with visitors in the earlier editions of Comp Ex’.

    Being organised at a new, much bigger venue at Reshimbagh Ground, the 4 days event will conclude on the 12th of January. Daily timings for visitors at Comp-Ex’ would be from 12.00 noon to 9 pm.

    Bigger ground space helps create number of huge pavilions with convenience of visitor movement in alleys, larger open space for event based activities, larger cafeteria, ample parking space, etc. More than 80 vendors and top 100 plus brands like HP, Canon, Epson, Asus, Brother, Dell, TP Link, D-Link, Acer, Lenovo, Absolute Store, i-ball from PAN India are participating in this year’s Comp-Ex’ 2020 with their exciting range of products and services.

    For the young and exciting IT enthusiasts, Gaming Contest will be the major attraction to participate, play, enjoy and win exciting prizes.

    Mr. Vinay Dharmadhikari, President, VCMDWA, informed the media that the speed of information and services available to people through the Comp Ex’ platform over the past 27 years is unparalleled. Doing the yeoman service to the region’s IT enthusiast, experts, professionals by propagating the IT services, knowledge band and products know-how and their availability during and after Comp Ex’ is the underlined achievement of this annual mega IT event.

    Majhi Metro’s Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation is the lead sponsor of the event and are partnering Comp-Ex’ for the past few years with their invaluable support.

    For any further details / queries, same can be obtained from the office of VCMDWA, 603, Suryakiran Commercial Complex, Plot No. 1, Central Bazaar Road, Bajaj Nagar, Nagpur (Ph: 0712-2243727)

    Happening Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    Save Speechless Organization provides home to stray puppies in Nagpur
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    7th Wine festival opens with a bang
    Nagpur Crime News
    Trickster swaps ATM card, dupes 70-year-old man of Rs 90,000
    Trickster swaps ATM card, dupes 70-year-old man of Rs 90,000
    Truck knocks 21-year-old youth dead in Mankapur
    Truck knocks 21-year-old youth dead in Mankapur
    Maharashtra News
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    Hindi News
    नागपुर जिला परिषद् में अब कांग्रेस – राष्ट्रवादी का होगा राज
    नागपुर जिला परिषद् में अब कांग्रेस – राष्ट्रवादी का होगा राज
    गोंदियाः १६ किलो गांजे के साथ बंटी-बबली गिरफ्तार
    गोंदियाः १६ किलो गांजे के साथ बंटी-बबली गिरफ्तार
    Trending News
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    Featured News
    Deepika Padukone Singh – the only ‘Man’ in Bollywood??
    Deepika Padukone Singh – the only ‘Man’ in Bollywood??
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    Trending In Nagpur
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    Dr Nitin Raut is Nagpur’s new Guardian Minister, Sunil Kedar takes over Wardha
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    पालकमंत्र्यांची जिल्हानिहाय यादी जाहीर, नितीन राऊत- नागपूर , वर्धा-सुनिल केदार पालकमंत्रिपद
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    प्रभाग क्र. १२ ड चे पोट निवडणूकीसाठी मतदान
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    Nagpur ZP polls: Luck smiles on Cong-NCP; BJP-Shiv Sena face humiliation
    COMP-EX 2020 opens on thursday Jan 9 at reshimabag ground
    COMP-EX 2020 opens on thursday Jan 9 at reshimabag ground
    Congress-NCP regains power in Nagpur ZP by winning 41 seats, BJP bags 14; Shiv Sena bites dust
    Congress-NCP regains power in Nagpur ZP by winning 41 seats, BJP bags 14; Shiv Sena bites dust
    Bonfire set ablze teenage girl in Hingna, died
    Bonfire set ablze teenage girl in Hingna, died
    Trickster swaps ATM card, dupes 70-year-old man of Rs 90,000
    Trickster swaps ATM card, dupes 70-year-old man of Rs 90,000
    Truck knocks 21-year-old youth dead in Mankapur
    Truck knocks 21-year-old youth dead in Mankapur
    Nagpur ZP polls: Congress-NCP bags 38 seats, BJP 10; Shiv Sena bites dust
    Nagpur ZP polls: Congress-NCP bags 38 seats, BJP 10; Shiv Sena bites dust
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145