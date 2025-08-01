Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 33.50, to cost Rs 1807 in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Oil marketing companies announced a price cut for commercial LPG cylinders. The price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by about Rs 33.50, effective August 1. This benefits restaurants, hotels, and other businesses. However, there’s no change in domestic LPG cylinder prices, offering no relief for households.

With this cut, the commercial LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 1807 in Nagpur.

Gold Rate 01 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,100 /- Gold 22 KT 91,200 /- Silver/Kg ₹ - ₹- ₹1,10,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

OMCs have kept the price of domestic cooking gas or 14.2 kg LPG cylinders unchanged. The price of a domestic LPG cylinder in Nagpur is Rs 904.50.

Government-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) revise LPG prices on the 1st of every month based on the average international fuel price and foreign exchange rate. Around 90% of India’s total LPG is used for domestic cooking, while the remaining 10% caters to commercial, industrial, and auto sectors.

The consistent price cuts are aimed at easing operational costs for commercial establishments that rely heavily on LPG for cooking and heating. In sectors where margins are tight and inflation bites hard, such cuts can make a significant difference.

No relief yet for domestic consumers

While commercial users are seeing repeated reductions, domestic LPG prices remain frozen. The last adjustment came on April 7, 2025, when the price of a 14.2 kg cylinder was increased by Rs 50. Since then, rates have held steady.

For many households, especially in urban areas, the unchanged prices are a mixed bag — stability is welcome, but expectations of a rollback or subsidy continue to linger.

LPG prices in India are typically revised on the first of every month, based on a combination of global crude oil rates, foreign exchange fluctuations, and logistical costs. While international markets remain volatile, oil marketing companies seem to be cushioning commercial users more actively than households at present.

Interestingly, the commercial LPG rate was increased by Rs 62 in December, and briefly reduced by Rs 7 in February. The latest downward trend reflects broader adjustments in the fuel pricing strategy– possibly influenced by falling international energy prices and efforts to support economic recovery in service sectors.