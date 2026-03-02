Commercial LPG cylinder price hiked by Rs 28 to Rs 31

Advertisement

Nagpur: Oil marketing companies have raised the prices of 19 kg commercial LPG cylinders by Rs 28 to Rs 31 across major metro cities for March 2026, marking the second consecutive monthly hike. However, the prices of 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinders remain unchanged.

With this hike, the commercial LPG cylinder will cost Rs 1,915.50 in Nagpur.

Gold Rate Mar 2nd, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,67,000/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,55,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,87,200 /- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The latest revision, effective March 1, 2026, impacts commercial users across major cities.

Officials said LPG prices are reviewed and revised on the first day of every month by state owned oil marketing companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited. The pricing mechanism takes into account international crude oil trends, domestic production and transportation costs, foreign exchange fluctuations and other market related factors.

The increase is expected to add to inflationary pressure on the hospitality and service sectors, which are heavily dependent on commercial LPG cylinders for daily operations. Restaurant owners and small business operators have expressed concern that the higher fuel costs could affect pricing and profit margins in the coming weeks.

In contrast, domestic consumers have been spared from any immediate burden, as the prices of 14 kg household cooking gas cylinders remain unchanged nationwide. Officials said the decision reflects an effort to shield ordinary households from rising fuel costs.

The revised LPG rates have come into force with immediate effect from Jan 1, 2026, and will remain applicable until the next monthly review.

LPG prices in India are typically revised on the first of every month, based on a combination of global crude oil rates, foreign exchange fluctuations, and logistical costs. While international markets remain volatile, oil marketing companies seem to be cushioning commercial users more actively than households at present.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement