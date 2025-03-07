Cold war intensifies: CM Fadnavis removes Shinde’s close aide from key position in MITRA

Advertisement



Mumbai: In a significant political development in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has delivered yet another blow to his Deputy and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde by removing the latter’s close associate from a key position in the State. As per the details, Ajay Ashar has been removed from the position of Vice-Chairman of Maharashtra Institute for Transformation (MITRA).

Modelled after NITI Aayog, MITRA was formed under the Maharashtra Government to drive policy transformation. After forming the government in 2022, Shinde had appointed Ajay Ashar, a prominent builder and chairman of Ashar Group, as the Vice-Chairman of MITRA.

NCP, BJP leaders take over as new Vice-Chairpersons

In a reshuffling order, the Fadnavis Government has replaced Ajay Ashar with two new vice-chairpersons. The newly appointed leaders are Dilip Walse Patil from Ajit Pawar-led NCP and Rana Jagjit Singh Patil from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Meanwhile, Rajesh Kshirsagar, who was already holding a position in MITRA, has been retained. The move has sparked widespread speculation in political circles, with many viewing it as another major blow to Eknath Shinde.

Fadnavis denies of any rift with Shinde

Reports of tensions between Fadnavis and Shinde have surfaced in recent months over various decision-making differences. However, Fadnavis has repeatedly dismissed these rumours, stating that some people are competing with legendary screenwriters Salim-Javed in weaving political stories. The Chief Minister also rubbished claims that he had put a hold on decisions taken by his predecessor. While Fadnavis maintained all partners of ruling Mahayuti — BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP — are working unitedly, Shinde chipped in saying, “Everything is thanda thanda, cool cool.”

Fadnavis shelves another populist scheme introduced by Shinde amid financial strain

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stalled yet another populist scheme introduced by the previous Mahayuti Government under Eknath Shinde. The Mukhyamantri Yojanadoot scheme, announced in August 2024 with a budget of Rs 300 crore, has been put on hold due to financial constraints.

The scheme aimed to generate employment by recruiting 50,000 young individuals for six months, offering them a monthly stipend of Rs 10,000. Each gram panchayat in rural areas and each ward in urban regions was to have one ‘doot’ (messenger) responsible for promoting various government schemes.

An official from the skill development department, which had envisioned the scheme, revealed that early doubts about its execution arose when application deadlines were repeatedly extended. Initially set for September 17, 2024, the deadline was pushed to October 13 due to pressure from ruling party leaders. However, with the model code of conduct coming into force on October 15, the scheme’s implementation was halted after the Opposition filed a complaint with the Election Commission, claiming it was a ploy to influence voters.