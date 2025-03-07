4 held in Nagpur for possessing illegal tobacco products, hookah materials

Advertisement



Nagpur: Four individuals have been arrested under Ambazari Police Station limits for possessing illegal tobacco products, hookah pots, and related smoking paraphernalia. The operation was carried out by Crime Branch Unit 2.

The arrested accused have been identified as Arsalan Mirza Bhaimbeg (resident of Bhutiya Darwaza, Mahal), Kaustubh Ganjewar, Rohit Srivastava, and Pritesh Amle.

Police seized banned tobacco-flavoured products, hookah pots, and other smoking materials worth ₹54,400 from the accused.

Legal action has been initiated against them under Sections 4(1) and 5(1)(21) of the COTPA Act.

A panchnama was conducted at the scene, and video recordings were collected as evidence. The seized items, along with the accused, have been handed over to Ambazari Police Station for further action.