Coaching giants like Allen, Aakash hijacking Schools, Education System turns blind eye

Nagpur: For thousands of students and their families across Nagpur and rest of the country, clearing NEET or JEE is not just an ambition — it’s an obsession. And it’s this very obsession that big private coaching empires like Allen, Aakash, and others have turned into their biggest business model. But behind the glossy newspaper ads, the giant hoardings of toppers, and the tall claims of success, there’s an ugly, hidden truth — one that is now slowly coming out in the open. These institutes have turned schools into mere puppets, hollowing out the very purpose of education.

The Modus Operandi

As per rules, students enrolled in schools are expected to attend regular classes, with additional coaching allowed before or after school timings. But in reality, students are spending their entire day at these coaching factories.

In places like Nagpur, batches at Allen start as early as 8 in the morning and stretch throughout the day. Result? No time left for schools.

But strangely, these very students continue to have “full attendance” records at their schools. Why? Because secret agreements have been made between schools and coaching centres. The schools, happy to collect their fees without actually educating students, quietly mark them present. Meanwhile, coaching centres charge parents lakhs of rupees under the garb of ‘integrated programs’ or ‘target batches.’

The student is reduced to a commodity, the parent to a paying customer, and the school to a rubber stamp. And all of this, openly flouting the rules laid down by education departments.

NT Sting Exposes The Dirty Nexus

Recently, Nagpur Today conducted a sting operation on one such coaching centre, Parishram Academy, uncovering exactly how deep this rot goes. In hidden camera recordings, conversations revealed how dummy school tie-ups are systematically arranged. Even the coaching’s hefty fee structure — designed to drain families desperate for their child’s success — was exposed.

But Parishram is just one name. The same playbook is being followed by multiple coaching setups, many of them well-known, operating with blatant disregard for educational ethics.

Multiple Institutes, One Topper — Who’s Telling The Truth?

Flip through any city’s newspapers during results season, and you’ll find the same student’s photograph in multiple coaching ads — each claiming credit for that student’s success. These institutes conveniently omit the real struggle of the student and instead weaponize individual success as marketing ammunition to pull in more students, more admissions, and of course — more money.

The Real Problem : Why education department turns into silent spectator?

What’s worse is that education departments are fully aware of this racket. These dummy schools aren’t hiding. The coaching schedules are public. The advertising scams are right there on the hoardings. Yet there’s deafening silence from regulators. Why? Is it inefficiency? Pressure from powerful coaching lobbies? Political patronage? Whatever the reason, students and parents are paying the price. What should have been a structured, regulated academic journey is now a high-stakes gamble, controlled not by schools or educators, but by coaching corporations hungry for market share.

Meanwhile Nagpur Today tried to reach out the Education Department office, however the queries were not responded in the absence of concerned official.

What Next?

As long as dummy schools continue to exist and coaching empires remain unchecked, education in India will remain a profitable business first, and a noble pursuit last. Nagpur Today will continue to dig deeper, expose more names, more evidence, and demand answers from those responsible.

This isn’t just about a few institutions anymore — It’s about saving education itself.

