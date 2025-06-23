CM Wrestling Cup: Maharashtra emerges runners-up

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra emerged runners-up behind Haryana in the National (Under-15 Greco-Roman) Wrestling Championships for the Chief Minister Cup that concluded at Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur on Sunday.

With a total of 157 points Haryana clinched the top spot while host State Maharashtra grabbed the second spot with 147 points much ahead of third-placed Rajasthan (116). Over ten weight categories, Maharashtra proved their superiority over Haryana in three groups — 52kg, 62kg and 85kg. On the second and final day of the action on the mats, Maharashtra’s Sachin Shirole came closest to winning a gold medal. He was beaten to second spot by Monu Kumar from Haryana in a tense battle 8-6.

The event was Greco Roman in 41kg. In the 85kg group, State’s Rahul Satkar was beaten 17- 9 by Uttar Pradesh’s Suraj Sharma. Another Maharashtra player who finished runner-up was Darpan Choudhari. He was comprehensively beaten by Karnataka’s Taimmeshi GM 13-4 in 62kg GR group. Maharashtra wrestlers who finished third include — Dhiraj Daphale (GR 48kg), Sarthak Phuge (GR 38kg), Vinayak Tambekar (GR 52kg), Harshvardhan Patil (GR 57kg) and Gourav Patil (GR 75kg).