CM Uddhav Thackeray will be live in the evening hours to address state

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will address the state today. The CMO is yet to announce the timing of the address, however, the CM will be live in the evening hours.

Thackeray will speak about the present state of the COVID-19 pandemic, third-wave, containment measures, free vaccination and challenges in procurement of vaccines, oxygen, medicines.

Yesterday, in the meeting he conducted with divisional commissioners and district collectors, Thackeray had directed the administration to carefully plan for the third wave by taking up the establishment of oxygen plants on a priority basis.

He also asked them to ensure that the stock of essential medicines are properly maintained to combat COVID-19 in the third wave. His message was ‘prepare for the best and be ready for the worst’.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 66,159 COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,70,301. Besides, 771 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 67,985.

Currently, 41,19,759 people are in home quarantine and 30,118 people are in institutional quarantine

The Mumbai circle –which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC–recorded 11,344 new cases on Thursday.

The Pune circle–which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara–recorded 16,470 new cases. The Kolhapur circle reported 3463 new cases, Aurangabad circle 3577, Latur circle 4376, Akola circle 4320, and Nagpur circle recorded 12669 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government has extended the ongoing lockdown in Maharashtra till May 15.

In an order issued on Thursday evening, the government said that Maharashtra “continues to be threatened with the spread of COVID-19 virus, and therefore it is imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain its spread”.

The order further said that the government “finds it is necessary to continue the enforcement of the current restrictions throughout the state beyond 7 AM on 1st May 2021 till 7 AM on 15th May 2021 to break the chain of transmission effectively.



