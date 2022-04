CM to unveil Dr Nitin Raut’s book ‘Ambedkar On Population Policy: Contemporary Relevance’ on Sunday

Advertisement

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be unveiling Energy Minister Dr Nitin Raut’s book – ‘Ambedkar On Population Policy: Contemporary Relevance’, at Dr Vasantrao Deshpande Hall, Civil Lines, on April 17 at 5 pm.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge and Prof Kevin Brown of Indian University will remain present as chief guests.

Dr Sukhdev Thorat will preside over the function in presence of minister Dr Raut.

