CM Shinde moves resolution over Maharashtra-Karnataka border row in Assembly

Nagpur: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday moved a resolution over Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute in Assembly during the ongoing Winter Session in Nagpur.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Shinde on Monday said, “We stand firmly with the people living in the border areas. We are bringing a proposal in this regard to the Assembly. ”

This comes after his predecessor and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leader Uddhav Thackeray demanded that the Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka should be declared as a Union Territory.

Thackeray at the Maharashtra Legislative Council said, “We don’t want a single inch of Karnataka’s land but we want our land back… Until the Supreme Court decides on this matter, we should send a demand to the Centre to declare Karnataka-occupied-Maharashtra a Union Territory… I request the house to pass this resolution today itself and send it to the Centre.”

Shinde, while slamming Thackeray, said, “We do not need any lessons from others. We are standing steadfast with those living in the boundary region. We are bringing a resolution to the effect in the Assembly on Tuesday.”

With the Opposition demanding a resolution, the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row once again echoed in the ongoing Winter Session of the State Legislature on the first day of second week. Meanwhile, Fadnavis said, the State Government will do whatever it can to ensure the Marathi-speaking people of Karnataka get justice.

