CM Fadnavis to Sign ₹517-Cr MoU for African Safari at Gorewada Zoo

Nagpur/Mumbai:— In a significant step towards transforming Nagpur into a global wildlife tourism hub, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will today sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the much-anticipated African Safari Project at the Balasaheb Thackeray Gorewada International Zoo. The MoU will be inked between the Maharashtra Forest Department and the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) at the state legislature complex in Mumbai.

The project, which carries an approved budget of ₹517 crore, is poised to become Central India’s largest and most ambitious wildlife tourism development. The upcoming African Safari, along with a Night Safari, will span across 63 hectares and feature major infrastructure upgrades — including a new entry plaza, visitor facilities, and animal enclosures designed to mimic natural African landscapes.

As per officials, the Maharashtra Forest Development Corporation (FDCM) will oversee the implementation in collaboration with NBCC. Experts from Singapore have been involved in the master planning, with a focus on replicating the African savanna ecosystem. The safari will host over 33 exotic species, including African lions, cheetahs, zebras, giraffes, and rare white rhinoceroses. A separate allocation of ₹80 crore has been earmarked exclusively for acquiring animals.

The first phase of construction is scheduled to begin before the monsoon, with full project completion expected in two years. Authorities have set a target to open the African Safari to tourists by January 2027.

The existing Indian Safari at Gorewada Zoo, which showcases native species like tigers, leopards, bears, and deer, has already established the zoo as a key attraction. Officials believe the addition of an African Safari will boost tourism, generate local employment, and put Nagpur on the international wildlife tourism map.

Today’s MoU signing marks a critical milestone in the project’s timeline, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to eco-tourism and regional development.