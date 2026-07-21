CM Fadnavis Alleges Some Groups Using Protests to Fuel Disorder for Political Agenda

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Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday alleged that certain groups are exploiting ongoing protests in Delhi to deliberately create unrest and political instability. While reaffirming that peaceful protests are a fundamental democratic right, he said violence and attempts to take the law into one’s own hands cannot be tolerated.

Speaking to the media, Fadnavis drew a distinction between peaceful demonstrations and violent mobs. He said vandalism of public property, attacks on police personnel, and violations of law under the guise of protests have no place in a democracy. The government, he added, would take strict action against anyone involved in such activities.

The Chief Minister said that protests lacking clear leadership often become vulnerable to infiltration by disruptive elements pursuing selfish or political interests. According to him, such groups shift the focus away from the original demands and instead attempt to create confusion, tension, and instability.

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Referring to the developments in Delhi, Fadnavis alleged that some political parties and unrelated organisations were trying to use the agitation for their own political gains. He claimed that several groups with no direct connection to the issue were attempting to inflame the situation.

Defending the police response, Fadnavis said no government prefers to use force against citizens. However, when there are signs that the law-and-order situation is deteriorating, authorities are compelled to take decisive action. He also stated that the Delhi Police had shown considerable restraint while bringing the situation under control.

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Clarifying that his remarks were not directed at all protesters, the Chief Minister acknowledged that many participants may have joined the demonstrations with genuine concerns. However, he alleged that a section of the crowd appeared to be pursuing political or personal agendas unrelated to the core issue, with the intention of creating unrest.

When asked about remarks made by Sadabhau Khot, Fadnavis declined to comment directly. He reiterated that not everyone participating in the protests shared the same objectives and maintained that some elements were attempting to misuse the situation for their own purposes.

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