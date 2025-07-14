Closure of toilet land near Deekshabhoomi sparks concerns over sanitation for Dhamma followers

Advertisement



Nagpur: With lakhs of followers of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar expected to gather at Deekshabhoomi for the annual Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din later this year, a move by local authorities has sparked widespread concern and criticism. A piece of open land opposite the ITI, which was traditionally used for setting up temporary toilet facilities, has now been enclosed with a permanent boundary wall, leaving followers without a designated sanitation zone.

Every year, followers camp at Deekshabhoomi for two to three days during the grand event, and basic amenities like water and toilets are essential for their stay. The said plot of land has been regularly used by the administration to erect mobile toilets to cater to the massive footfall. However, the recent construction of a wall around the land means this practice cannot continue this year, raising serious concerns about inconvenience and lack of dignity for thousands of visiting devotees.

“Why was the space sealed off when it is used only once a year, and that too for a critical public facility?” questioned locals and community leaders.

Dalit Panther organization raises objection

Prakash Bansod, President of the Bharatiya Dalit Panther, condemned the move, saying, “This is not just about removing a facility; it’s about denying respect to the followers. Sanitation is a basic human right, and depriving devotees of it on such an important spiritual occasion is unacceptable.”

He urged the administration to act swiftly and put forth two clear demands:

1. Reopen the land and allow temporary toilets to be installed as done previously.

2. If not, arrange for an immediate alternative space nearby with equivalent facilities.

The organization has warned that if the issue is not resolved, the administration will be held solely responsible for the inconvenience caused to thousands of followers during the event.

With preparations for Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din expected to begin in the coming weeks, the spotlight is now on city authorities to address the issue without delay, ensuring that sanitation and dignity are not compromised for those coming to pay homage at the sacred Deekshabhoomi.