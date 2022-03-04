Class X student of Army Public School dies, two others injured on Kamptee-Nagpur road

Nagpur: A student of Army Public School met a tragic end while two others sustained severe injuries after an unidentified vehicle knocked their two-wheeler here, on Friday. The students, had appeared for Class X exam at school and reportedly driving home when the incident occurred, under jurisdiction of Yashodhara Nagar Police Station.

The deceased has been identified as Dishant Mahadev Patle (17) while Mayank Kumar Singh and Aarav Chaudhary has been rushed to hospital under critical condition.

Acting on the inputs, the squad of Yashodhara Nagar Police rushed to the spot and sent the body for autopsy and rushed the injured to hospital. Cops, in the meantime, have registered an offence and rounded up the accused driver.