    Published On : Tue, Sep 1st, 2020

    Class IX student ends life in Mankapur

    Nagpur: A Class IX student ended his life by hanging at his residence in Mankapur area here on Monday evening. The reason behind the student taking the drastic step could not be ascertained immediately.

    A resident of Plot No. 78, Geeta Nagar, Malwar Layout, Zingabai Takli, the deceased has been identified as Kunal Ramu Marshettiwar (15). Kunal was a Class IX student.

    On Monday around 5 pm, Kunal committed suicide by hanging to the hook of ceiling fan with the help of a dupatta at his residence. The reason behind Kunal taking the drastic step could not be ascertained immediately.

    Mankapur PSI Nage, based on information provided by Ramakant Kachru Marshettiwar (30), registered a case of accidental death and searching the matter from all angles.

    Jaripatka:

    In another case of suicide, a 35-year old man ended his life by consuming some poisonous stuff at his residence on Monday morning. The deceased, Jitendra Banduji Raut, resident of Plot No. 260, Misal Layout, Motha Indora, consumed some poisonous substance around 11.30 am on Monday. He was rushed to Mayo Hospital but doctors pronounced him brought dead.

    Jariptka ASI Dhawle has registered a case of accidental death and investigating the matter.

