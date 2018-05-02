Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Class 10 Maharashtra state board exams postponed

    Maharashtra SSC exam 2020 has been postponed in view of the coronavirus. Only one examination i.e., Geography was left that was scheduled for March 23 has been postponed. The new date will be announced after March 31.

    The education minister of Mahrashtra Varsha Gaikwad said, “In view of the corona situation updates, school education department has now decided to postpone the class 10 SSC board exam scheduled for Monday March 23. The decision about rescheduling the exam date will be taken after March 31.

    On Saturday, students wrote their History paper. Examination centres provided them with hand santizers and masks in view of prevention of the coronavirus. The examination had begun on March 3, 2020.

    Maharashtra government had on Friday announced the cancellation of school examinations in state government schools for class 1 to class 8, postponed examination for class 9 and class 11.

