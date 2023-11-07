Clash erupts as NMC takes action against hawkers on Sitabuldi Main Road

Nagpur: In the run-up to the Diwali festival, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) found itself in a heated confrontation with street hawkers as they attempted to enforce anti-encroachment measures in the city. The conflict came to a head when NMC officials reached Sitabuldi Main Road, where a throng of hawkers and their supporters vehemently opposed the anti-encroachment drive, resulting in a street brawl with officials from the Dharampeth Zone of NMC.

Assistant Commissioner Prakash Varade, leading the campaign against encroachments, encountered significant resistance as around 40 to 50 hawkers and their supporters surrounded him. The incident unfolded on a bustling Monday afternoon, and as tensions escalated, the agitated hawkers reportedly physically confronted the Assistant Commissioner. Realizing the potential for a law and order issue, the NMC’s anti-encroachment team decided to suspend their efforts on the main road temporarily.

The NMC’s anti-encroachment drive coincides with the peak of Diwali shopping fervour as the civic body seeks to ensure that citizens can navigate the city streets without obstruction. A day prior, during firefighting operations at a shop that had caught fire, the Fire Brigade team faced challenges in reaching the scene due to the presence of hawkers on Sitabuldi Main Road. Consequently, the officials from the Dharampeth Zone opted to take independent action, bypassing assistance from the Sitabuldi police.

However, the hawkers remained steadfast and unyielding, as any forced displacement at this juncture would likely result in significant financial losses, given that potential buyers might resort to alternative sources for their Diwali shopping. Many of these hawkers had invested substantial sums in acquiring fresh merchandise, and in a display of unity, they successfully compelled NMC officials to withdraw their anti-encroachment efforts, at least for the time being.

The clash between the NMC and the hawkers on Sitabuldi Main Road reflects the complexities of maintaining public order and enforcing regulations, particularly during festive seasons when markets are bustling with shoppers. The situation remains tense, and both parties will need to find an amicable resolution to strike a balance between the interests of street vendors and the broader public’s needs.

