Ban on firecrackers to continue in whole country not just for Delhi-NCR: SC

New Delhi: In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the ban imposed on the sale and use of firecrackers is not just confined to Delhi-NCR only, instead it applies to the whole country. The top court made this observation while responding to a plea by firecracker manufacturers to lift the ban as it was affecting the sale. However, the top court rejected the plea in view of rising air pollution in the national capital and surrounding areas, a report in a TV news channel said.

According to the report, the Supreme Court, while upholding the ban on firecrackers, asserted that ”curbing pollution is not just the court’s duty.” The Supreme Court directed the Rajasthan and other state governments to follow its earlier order on the issue relating to firecrackers during the festive season. SC directed the Rajasthan Government to take adequate steps to minimise air pollution, especially during the festival, saying that ”it is everyone’s duty to manage pollution.”

The top court refused to interfere with the Delhi Government’s decision to ban the use of firecrackers in the national capital ahead of the Diwali festival. It may be noted that the Supreme Court imposed a ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in 2018 and later stated that the restrictions will continue and shall be duly enforced.

Last week, a bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice M M Sundresh reserved the order after hearing the matter at length. A number of pleas have been filed challenging the blanket ban on firecrackers during Diwali celebrations in Delhi.

The court remarked that only punishing the ones who fired the crackers is not enough and authorities have to go to the source of these crackers. In 2021, the Supreme Court clarified there was no blanket ban on the use of firecrackers and only those fireworks which contain barium salts are prohibited.

