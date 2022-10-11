CJI Lalit names Justice Chandrachud as successor

CJI U U Lalit recommends to Centre name of senior-most judge Justice D Y Chandrachud as his successor.

As per the procedure, the outgoing CJI names the senior-most judge as his/her successor before resigning from office after the Union Minister of Law and Justice seeks the recommendation.

Advertisement

CJI Lalit is set to retire on November 8.Justice D Y Chandrachud, the senior-most judge after the CJI of the Supreme Court, will have a tenure of two years until November 10, 2024.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement