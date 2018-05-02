CJI Gogoi to visit Srinagar to assess situation

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has announced that he will be visiting Srinagar to meet the J-K High Court Chief Justice to find out how difficult it is for people to access the courts, which has been one of the petitions put before the SC today. “It is serious if people cannot approach the HC,” the CJI said and added that he would visit Srinagar himself to assess the veracity of the plea.

The Supreme Court on Monday also allowed Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit four districts in Kashmir. He had been denied permission earlier. Azad will be allowed to visit Baramulla, Anantnag, Sringar, and Jammu. He will escorted by security agencies and has been forbidden to hold any political rally. The court has asked him to file a report after his visit.

SC asks Centre to restore normalcy in Kashmir:

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to make all endeavours to restore normalcy in Kashmir as soon as possible. A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer said as the so-called shutdown is in the valley itself, then it can be dealt by the Jammu and Kasmir High Court. The bench was told by the Centre that all Kashmir-based newspapers were running and the government had been offering all kinds of assistance. It also said that TV channels like Doordarshan and others private ones along with FM networks are working in the state. The bench asked Attorney General K K Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, to put details of these steps taken on an affidavit.

SC says restoration of normalcy will be on selective basis keeping in mind national interests and calls for normal life to be restored to ensure people have access to welfare facilities, The court called for school and colleges to function.

The Centre told the SC that restrictions have been lifted in over 88 per cent police stations in the Kashmir division. The Centre also told the apex court that not a single bullet has been fired while localised restrictions were in place.

SC notice to Centre, J&K on plea for producing Farooq Abdullah:

The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and the Jammu and Kashmir administration on a plea seeking to produce before court former chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who is allegedly under detention following the scrapping of the state’s special status.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices S A Bobde and S A Nazeer issued notice to the Centre and the state, and fixed Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK leader Vaiko’s plea for hearing on September 30.

Vaiko, who said he is a close friend of Abdullah for the past four decades, has contended that constitutional rights conferred on the National Conference leader had been deprived of on account of “illegal detention without any authority of law”