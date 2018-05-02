Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 29th, 2020

    CJI Bobde wants all thermal plants shut to check pollution

    – Bobde was dealing with a case from Uttarakhand where many such projects had come under the court scanner, along with Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.


    NEW DELHI: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde on Friday said he wanted all thermal plants in the country shut to prevent further environmental pollution.

    “All thermal plants must be shut,” he said. It’s impossible to breathe in a city that has a thermal power plant, he said referring to a personal experience.

    Bobde was dealing with a case from Uttarakhand where many such projects had come under the court scanner, along with Justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

    “You cannot destroy the ecology. You can consider keeping it out of ecologically fragile areas,” the chief justice said, suggesting a review of all power projects in the country situated in such areas.

    In this context, he took a dig at the sand mining lobby, too, saying it might seem innocent but isn’t as it damages the rivers and their ecosystems.

    The CJI spoke about how the illegal sand mining industry in Kerala had destroyed rivers. Because of the rampant sand mining, mud does not flow down the river but builds up, causing ecological imbalance and affecting water table in surrounding areas. “You are not bothered because you are only bothered about profits,” he said.

    In an earlier case he had insisted that the mining ministry insert a clause that miners would have to re-green an area after they are finished with mining. The ministry has already done this.

    In another case from Bengal, he had insisted that trees should not be mindlessly cut before a development project was undertaken. Instead, he had insisted that a cost-benefit analysis be made of the huge oxygen producing capacity of these trees and these be monetised before a decision is made to cut them.

    Happening Nagpur
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    I-Clean Nagpur beautifies Sitabuldi Police Station
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Har Har Mahadeo: Devotees throng Lord Shiva temples to celebrate Maha Shivratri
    Nagpur Crime News
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    3 chain-snatchers nabbed in Lakadgani
    Juvenile criminal rounded up, stolen Bullet bike seized
    Juvenile criminal rounded up, stolen Bullet bike seized
    Maharashtra News
    सशस्त्र सेना ध्वजदिन निधी संकलनाची उद्दिष्टपूर्ती करा -रविंद्र ठाकरे
    सशस्त्र सेना ध्वजदिन निधी संकलनाची उद्दिष्टपूर्ती करा -रविंद्र ठाकरे
    ‘ऑनलाईन’ अफवांनी पसरतोय ‘कोरोना’चा ‘व्हायरस’: अजित पारसे, सोशल मिडिया विश्लेषक.
    ‘ऑनलाईन’ अफवांनी पसरतोय ‘कोरोना’चा ‘व्हायरस’: अजित पारसे, सोशल मिडिया विश्लेषक.
    Hindi News
    मुखबिरों के सहारे मूंढ़े का कहर जारी
    मुखबिरों के सहारे मूंढ़े का कहर जारी
    नागपुर साहित्य सृजन का हृदय स्थल बने
    नागपुर साहित्य सृजन का हृदय स्थल बने
    Trending News
    Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon
    Thackeray Govt Announces 5% ‘Muslim Quota’ In School & Colleges; Bill To Be Passed Soon
    Maha govt withdraws Bhima Koregaon cases
    Maha govt withdraws Bhima Koregaon cases
    Featured News
    Can’t blame British for what is happening in country: Mohan Bhagwat
    Can’t blame British for what is happening in country: Mohan Bhagwat
    High Court grants parole to Arun Gawli
    High Court grants parole to Arun Gawli
    Trending In Nagpur
    मुखबिरों के सहारे मूंढ़े का कहर जारी
    मुखबिरों के सहारे मूंढ़े का कहर जारी
    CJI Bobde wants all thermal plants shut to check pollution
    CJI Bobde wants all thermal plants shut to check pollution
    सशस्त्र सेना ध्वजदिन निधी संकलनाची उद्दिष्टपूर्ती करा -रविंद्र ठाकरे
    सशस्त्र सेना ध्वजदिन निधी संकलनाची उद्दिष्टपूर्ती करा -रविंद्र ठाकरे
    ‘Getting science out of labs and into daily lives is a big challenge for researchers’
    ‘Getting science out of labs and into daily lives is a big challenge for researchers’
    सृजन बिंब प्रकाशन द्वारा प्रकाशित वार्षिकांक ‘ उजास ‘ पुस्तक का हुआ विमोचन
    सृजन बिंब प्रकाशन द्वारा प्रकाशित वार्षिकांक ‘ उजास ‘ पुस्तक का हुआ विमोचन
    सुभेदार ले आऊट,आशीर्वाद नगरातील वीज पुरवठा रविवारी बंद राहणार
    सुभेदार ले आऊट,आशीर्वाद नगरातील वीज पुरवठा रविवारी बंद राहणार
    Woman dupes 14 persons of Rs 4.12 lakh in chit fund scheme
    Woman dupes 14 persons of Rs 4.12 lakh in chit fund scheme
    पब्लिक रिलेशन्स कौन्सिल ऑफ इंडियाच्या नागपूर शाखेचे पदग्रहण
    पब्लिक रिलेशन्स कौन्सिल ऑफ इंडियाच्या नागपूर शाखेचे पदग्रहण
    उनके मां बहनो बेटीयो को सडक पर लाकर जला दे: भाजपच्या अनुसुया गुप्ता यांचे वादग्रस्त विधान
    उनके मां बहनो बेटीयो को सडक पर लाकर जला दे: भाजपच्या अनुसुया गुप्ता यांचे वादग्रस्त विधान
    RTMNU makes Thalassemia, Sickle Cell tests must for college students
    RTMNU makes Thalassemia, Sickle Cell tests must for college students
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145