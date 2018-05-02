Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Tue, Jul 14th, 2020

    City’s top gangster, sharpshooter inside Central Jail test Positive for Coronavirus

    Nagpur: According to TOI reports,a high-profile don of the city and another dreaded sharpshooter were among the 219 who tested positive in Nagpur Central Jail. The prison authorities, who have provided medical treatment, are in a fix because these gangsters are considered too risky to be left in hospitals with minimum security around them.
    According to a reliable source, the city’s topmost don tested positive last week. Though mildly symptomatic initially, it’s learnt that he is now showing signs of improvement.

    The don, said to be politically well connected, was jailed after being slapped with more than a dozen cases related to cheating, threatening, extortion and sexual abuse. The flurry of cases against the don culminated in him getting booked under the Maharashtra control of organized crime Act (MCOCA). In a dramatic development, his bungalow was also razed, an action unprecedented in the city.

    Another high-profile prisoner, who tested positive, is a notorious sharpshooter. Earlier, he had fled from a jail in Madhya Pradesh. In 2015, this sharpshooter’s five aides had fled from Nagpur Central Jail, leading to the suspension of the then superintendent of police.

    The sharpshooter, who has several offences against him, is also learnt to have opened fire at the police. It’s learnt that he could ride a bike at top speed and fire with one hand at the same time. He had even attempted to flee from the custody of the city police.

    A jail source said that these two and several other prisoners are too risky for the authorities to shift. “Either they can flee or they can be attacked by their rivals,” he said.

