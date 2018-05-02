City salutes brave policemen on National Police Commemoration Day

Nagpur: City police on Monday observed National Police Commemoration Day which celebrated on October 21 every year.

In an impressive function held at Police Headquarters in city, Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay saluted the Police Memorial and remembered the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties. Rich tributes are paid to the martyrs on this day.

A large number of people from all sections of society also paid rich tributes to brace policemen and remembered their sacrifice while discharging their duties.

On October 21, 1959, twenty Indian soldiers were attacked by the Chinese troops in Ladakh. This altercation between the troops led to the death of ten policemen. Seven of the others who were also imprisoned and managed to escape from the Chinese troops. On November 28, 1959, the Chinese troops handed over the dead bodies of the martyred policemen to India. Their cremation was held with full Police Honours at the Hot Springs in Ladakh. Ever since the incident, October 21 is celebrated as Police Commemoration Day in remembrance of the martyrs.

In 2018, a National Police Memorial was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This Memorial is a place of inspiration and gratitude. It reminds us of the valour of our police forces.