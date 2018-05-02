Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

City salutes brave policemen on National Police Commemoration Day

Nagpur: City police on Monday observed National Police Commemoration Day which celebrated on October 21 every year.

In an impressive function held at Police Headquarters in city, Commissioner of Police Dr Bhushankumar Upadhyay saluted the Police Memorial and remembered the brave policemen who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties. Rich tributes are paid to the martyrs on this day.

A large number of people from all sections of society also paid rich tributes to brace policemen and remembered their sacrifice while discharging their duties.

On October 21, 1959, twenty Indian soldiers were attacked by the Chinese troops in Ladakh. This altercation between the troops led to the death of ten policemen. Seven of the others who were also imprisoned and managed to escape from the Chinese troops. On November 28, 1959, the Chinese troops handed over the dead bodies of the martyred policemen to India. Their cremation was held with full Police Honours at the Hot Springs in Ladakh. Ever since the incident, October 21 is celebrated as Police Commemoration Day in remembrance of the martyrs.

In 2018, a National Police Memorial was dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This Memorial is a place of inspiration and gratitude. It reminds us of the valour of our police forces.

Happening Nagpur
City salutes brave policemen on National Police Commemoration Day
City salutes brave policemen on National Police Commemoration Day
@Fansofsrknagpur celebrates SRK’s smile, simplicity, and stardom!!!
@Fansofsrknagpur celebrates SRK’s smile, simplicity, and stardom!!!
Nagpur Crime News
Man killed by brother for using his toilet at Kamptee
Man killed by brother for using his toilet at Kamptee
Hardware trader robbed of Rs 2.16 lakh cash in Itwari
Hardware trader robbed of Rs 2.16 lakh cash in Itwari
Maharashtra News
कामठी विधानसभा मतदार संघात मागील दोन तासात 7 टक्के मतदान
कामठी विधानसभा मतदार संघात मागील दोन तासात 7 टक्के मतदान
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आपला मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: मुख्यमंत्री श्री. देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी आपला मतदानाचा हक्क बजावला
Hindi News
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
Trending News
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Featured News
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Nagpur court grants transit remand of accused Ali
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Nagpur court grants transit remand of accused Ali
Arrest of 5 Nandanvan DB Squad cops under NDPS Act creates ripples
Arrest of 5 Nandanvan DB Squad cops under NDPS Act creates ripples
Trending In Nagpur
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
Nagpur district records 55.38% vote, a decline of 5.62% compared to 2014 polls
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
नागपुर जिले में 55.38 प्रतिशत ही हुआ मतदान, 2014 के मुकाबले 5.62 प्रतिशत हुआ कम
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
कमलेश तिवारी मर्डर में नागपुर के आरोपी को मिली ट्रांजिट रिमांड
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Newly wed couple exercise right to vote
Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Newly wed couple exercise right to vote
State Assembly polls: Satish Chaturvedi, family cast votes
State Assembly polls: Satish Chaturvedi, family cast votes
Maharashtra Assembly polls: On Nation’s Duty: Nagpur Traffic Police cast their votes
Maharashtra Assembly polls: On Nation’s Duty: Nagpur Traffic Police cast their votes
Maharashtra Assembly polls: नागपुर जिले में हुआ 40 प्रतिशत मतदान
Maharashtra Assembly polls: नागपुर जिले में हुआ 40 प्रतिशत मतदान
North Nagpur candidate Dr. Raut, family exercise their franchise
North Nagpur candidate Dr. Raut, family exercise their franchise
GMC Dean Dr Sajal Mitra, wife Aarti exercise their democratic rights
GMC Dean Dr Sajal Mitra, wife Aarti exercise their democratic rights
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40 % voting recorded till 3 pm in Nagpur district
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145