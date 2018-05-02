City police felicitate 115 officials with ‘Utkrushta Police-2019’ award

Nagpur: To acknowledge the hard work and the sense of security they enable in the society, the city police department on Thursday felicitated their 115 officials including the one awarded with President’s Medal and Vishesh Sewa Padak/Aantarik Suraksha Padak with ‘Utkrushta Police-2019’ award at Alankar Sabhagruha on the occasion of Independence Day.

Commissioner of Police Dr. Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Kadam, Additional Commissioner (South) B G Gaikar, Additional Commissioner (Crime)Nilesh Bharene were present on the dais on this occasion.

In his address, Dr. Upadhyay said, “Stress is common thread while working in the police department and it often adversely affects their family. Hence, behind every successful police officer is his/her family who walks through their struggle and motivates them to work full potential.”

The top cop also expressed the need for stress-relieving activities among the police department and advised the police officials, “To work smart, instead hard.”

Joint Commissioner Kadam also congratulated the awardees while interacting with the gathering.

Besides all DCPs, ACPs and Senior PIs their families were also present on this occasion. Senior PI (Crime) Narendra Hivre compared the programme and also proposed the vote of thanks of the evening.