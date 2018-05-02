Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

City Police Dept dismiss constable involve in liquor smuggling

Nagpur: Following the order issued by Police Commissioner Dr Bhushankumar Upadhayay, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Kadam on Tuesday dismissed police constable Sachin Vinayak Hande (batch no. 6659) deployed with city traffic department. Hande was found guilty in the incident for illegal smuggling of liquor on June 9, this year.

The sleuths of police station Warora (Chandrapur) lead by PI Umesh Patil were on patrolling duty on June 9, when cops asked a Marutu Suzuki S-Cross (MH/31/EU/4873) near Nandori Toll Naka.

However, irrespective of police single to halt vehicle the accused driver zoomed away from the spot.

Following a long chase Warora police managed to outrun the vehicle after few kilometers. When cops asked accused ti step out the vehicle, they found cartons of liquors besides constable Sachin seating with driver Pravan Hemant Maishkar (23), a resident of Mankapur.

