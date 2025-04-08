Akola Hottest District in Maharashtra for Second Day at 44.1°C; Dip in Nagpur’s Temperature

Advertisement



Nagpur: The scorching summer continues to grip Vidarbha, with all 11 districts recording temperatures above 40°C. On Tuesday, Akola topped the charts as Maharashtra’s hottest district for the second consecutive day, registering a maximum temperature of 44.1°C. Meanwhile, Nagpur saw a slight drop in temperature, with the mercury settling at 40.8°C.

Known for its extreme summers, Vidarbha often witnesses relentless heat during May and June. This year, however, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that the heat may surpass previous years’ levels. Since the beginning of April, districts across the region, including Nagpur, have consistently recorded temperatures above 40°C.

According to Tuesday’s data from the IMD, Akola remained the hottest at 44.1°C, followed by Amravati at 43°C, Chandrapur at 42.6°C, Washim at 42°C, and Yavatmal at 41.1°C. Nagpur, which recorded 42.4°C on Monday, saw a dip of 1.6 degrees, settling at 40.8°C on Tuesday.

Other districts including Gadchiroli, Wardha, and Gondia also recorded temperatures above the 40°C mark. The weather department has issued a heatwave warning for the region, predicting that temperatures may rise above 45°C later this week.

