Published On : Sun, Dec 1st, 2019
City Girl Anisha Sharma wins Miss Universe India 2020,State Finals

The Liva Miss Diva 2020 auditions have commenced in full swing with auditions being conducted in various cities. Anisha Sharma from Nagpur, who has also been a winner of Femina Miss India 2019 State Finalist has secured her spot at the Miss Universe India, 2020 finals which is to be hosted in Mumbai.

Anisha has been an all rounder. She is a lawyer and works at the Nagpur High Court. Sheis an ace orator having participated and won more than 80 National awards in debates. Anisha has walked the ramp for Padma Shri Wendell Rodricks and has modelled for Lakmè Fashion Week designers. After attending London Fashion Week, 2018, her inclination towards fashion has only metamorphosed.

Anisha is a State level gold medalist in roll ball and skating. She thanks her family and mentors, for their constant support. The beauty queen was crowned Faesina Miss India 2018 and she is all set to embark on an enriching journey towards the coveted title of Miss Universe India 2020.

