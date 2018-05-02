City cops to extent their helping hand toward females through ‘Jagruk Me ani Samaz’

Nagpur: To create awareness among school-going girls along with the grown-ups regarding the growing menace of modern crime through electronic gadgets and social networking site, the senior women cops are organizing an initiative called ‘Jagruk Me ani Samaz’. The five day long initiative has divided as per the Five Zones, informed DCP Nirmala Devi S, Special Branch to media addressing the press conference on Wednesday.

DCP Vinita Shahu, Zone 2 and DCP Crime Shweta Khedkar were also present on this occasion.

DCP Nirmala further asserted that, “Though police department has already functioning on the ground level though Bharosa Cell, we wanted to conduct a major programme to educate the larger number of females. The aspirants will be guided on the issues like cyber crimes, stalking and even other ways of targeting a girl or a woman.”

“The programmes aim to instill confidence in women. If the victims come forward then we can act promptly. Through this initiative we want to convey a message that the females can reach out to any of the senior police officials to concerning their problems,” said DCP Khedkar.

The two hour long programme will be conducted on 26th July for Zone 5, July 27th for Zone 3, July 28 for Zone 1, July 29 for Zone 2 and July 30th for Zone 4.