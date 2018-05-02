City cops invoke MCOCA aganst gangster Ambekar, 11 members of gang

CITY police have invoked stringent Maharashtra Conrol Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against gangster Santosh Ambekar and 11 members of his gang. Ambekar was arrested by Crime Branch recently for duping a businessman of Rs 5 crore in a property deal and also issuing threats to him for extortion of Rs 1 crore. Moreover, a series of offences were registered against Ambekar within a fortnight at Lakadganj, Ambazari, Sonegaon and Tehsil police stations.

On the basis of directives issued by Commissioner of Police (CP) Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhyay, ACP Crime Kishore Jadhav made a proposal of MCOCA after studying in past criminal records. The proposal was approved by Additional Commissioner of Police Nilesh Bharne.

Apart from Ambekar, a resident of Doshiwadi Bhavan, Itwari, other gang members namely Nilesh Kedar, Chandan Choudhary, Juhi Choudhary, Ankit Patel, Ajay Patel, Raju Armarkar, Arvind Patel and four others were booked by the police under MCOCA. Police produced Ambekar in the court and obtained his 10- days police custody. The police have recovered Rs 1.45 crore from Ambekar so far. MCOCA was invoked against Ambekar four times in the past. But he was acquitted by court in all the cases.

Recently, an offence was registered against Ambekar at Lakadganj police station for extorting Rs 15 lakh from a person who was co-accused in the murder case of Balya Gawande, an arch rival of Ambekar. Complainant Jaibharat Jaihind Kale (43), a resident of New Subhedar lay-out, Sakkardara, and Ambekar were accused in Balya Gawande murder case. Gawande was killed in year 2017 at Sant Tukaram Nagar. The court had acquitted all the accused including Ambekar and Kale citing loopholes in the investigation by Kalamna police.

Ambekar had told Kale that he had spent Rs 1 crore in Mantralaya to secure their acquittal. Out of Rs 1 crore, Rs 15 lakh were borrowed from Raju Armarkar at 3 per cent rate of interest. Ambekar was collecting Rs 45,000 per month from Kale as the interest on the Rs 15 lakh, said police quoting statement of Kale. Ambekar and another accused Nilesh Kedar had collected Rs 11.25 lakh from Kale so far. They used to issue life threats to Kale for the money. On the basis of complaint given by Kale, Tehsil police have registered an offence under Sections 386, 504, 506 (b), 34 of Indian Penal Code read with Section 44 and 45 of Maharashtra Money-Lending (Regulation) Act, 2014.

Ambekar was first time arrested by police this month for duping a businessman of Rs 5 crore in a property deal and also issuing threats to him for extortion of Rs 1 crore. The complaint was lodged against Ambekar by Jigar Pareshbhai Patel, a resident of Kapadvanj, District – Kheda, Gujarat with Sitabuldi police on Saturday accusing Ambekar and his accomplices for duping him of Rs five crore and demanding extortion of Rs one crore.