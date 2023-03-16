Citizens share reactions on C-20’s ‘ताम-झाम’ in Nagpur

Nagpur: While the sudden “makeover” of the Second Capital of the State ahead of the C20 meeting left Nagpurians in awe, many have also raised eyebrows over authorities giving “special treatment” to VIPs and ignoring the plight of citizens.

As the beautification of Nagpur is being done for the G20 delegates attending the C20 meeting in the city, Nagpur Today conducted a poll to seek an answer to the question that is on every citizen’s mind: “Is the facelift of the city ‘permanent’ or just ‘temporary’?”

Furthermore, if the authorities remove the decorations and embellishments (‘ताम-झाम’) after the C20 meeting, wouldn’t it be a waste of taxpayer money?

Rounik Jaisal stated, “Using taxpayers’ money just for the sake of a certain event is not acceptable at all.”

Akshay Raut expressed that if the authorities don’t remove the decorations, they will end up wasting more taxpayer money on maintenance.

Dr Nosheen Riza suggested that instead of temporary solutions, more sustainable options could have been considered.

Rakesh Patle provided a reality check for the NMC’s initiative, lamenting that “To see the real Nagpur, go to Koradi, Nandanvan, Wadi, Mominpura, Dharampeth basti!” as the issues of these localities are being ignored by authorities.

Mustafa Hussain stated that the beautification is just temporary, and authorities never do anything without any special occasion or politician visits.

