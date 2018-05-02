Citizens anxious over decision to pull Nagpur out of red zone list

Nagpur: A day after Maharashtra Government issued Lockdown 4.0 guidelines on Tuesday, Nagpur district has been declared as non-red zone despite the number of Covid-19 cases continues to surge in the city. However, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) Commissioner, Tukaram Mundhe issued guidelines in contrast to that of the state guidelines. Following this, a petition has been moved, challenging his action, on which the court is about to pass the hearing on May 22.

While lack of coordination has clearly left Nagpurians in distress, Nagpur Today speak with few citizens in this regards.

People should learn to live with situation : Adv Samarth

Welcoming the decision of the state, Adv Akshay Samarth said, “To ease the fear prevailing among people, the concerned authorities should pick up an awareness drive to make citizens learn how to cope up with the current situation. Also, proper guidelines should be released, while arrangements of sanitization should be made within the office, salons, markets and other working places.”

Supporting the decision, he suggested that, people should learn to live in the situation, “Citizens should be made to watch their act in order to prevent further spread of Covid-19.” He also requested the people suffering from diabetes, heart disease and other medical conditions along with people over 65 years of age to stay at home.”

He further argued that, “The centre imposed lockdown when the number of cases was near about 500 and now the cases have spiked to more than one lakh with the lockdown in place and even predicted a higher surge in the near future due to massive movement of migrants.”

Opening doors to opportunities is essential: Prof Sovani

Speaking to Nagpur Today, professor and women activists, Rashmi Sovani said, ” It’s high time, one must practise good hygeine habits and social etiquettes. The risk of spread will linger until we find a solution and for that, one must build a healthy and strong immunity and follow social distancing norms. You cannot live life sitting in lockdown for a long time. Also, for the sake of the economy and rising unemployment problems, opening doors to opportunities is essential.”

Phase wise unlocking needed : Kaustav Chatterjee

Kaustav Chatterjee, founder of NGO Green Vigil Foundation said, Though the revised criteria has let Nagpur out of red zone, the shops, salon, offices and market should be opened in a phase-wise manner or on alternate days to maintain the continuity in future and to prevent further shooting up of new cases.

Fewer benefits, higher risk

Condemning the government’s decision, Kamlesh Mishra says, “Taking note of the population of the city, obeying social distancing norms is difficult. It could result in the spreading of contagious coronavirus more and thereby, infecting more people. Thus there will be fewer benefits, higher risk.”

Though, it’s still not clear that the city will be under the non- red zone or not till the court decision which is about to come on May 22. However, let’s hope lack of coordination doesn’t add woes in current pandemic crises.