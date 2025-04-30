CISCE ICSE Results 2025 announced, girls outperform boys

Advertisement



Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations announced ICSE Result 2025 on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Students who appeared in the examination can download the results at cisce.org

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at an impressive 99.09 per cent. Girls continue to dominate in Class 10th examinations this year too. The pass percentage of girls stands at 99.37 per cent, which is slightly higher than the pass percentage of boys which is 98.84 per cent.

A total of 252,577 students appeared in the board examinations this year.

Category-wise pass percentage:

Schedule Caste: 98.71 %

Schedule Tribe: 97.28 %

OBC: 99.13 %

Meanwhile, the CISCE 10th results can also be accessed on Digilocker portal. The Class 10 or ICSE board examinations commenced on Februar

