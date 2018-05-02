Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, Nov 4th, 2020

    Cinemas, theatres to reopen from Thursday in Maharashtra

    Nagpur/Mumbai:Maharashtra government allows cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to open with 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones from 5th November.

    As per Unlock 6.0, the Uddhav Thackeray government plans to allow the general public to use local trains during non-peak hours from early November. any person holding a valid ticket or pass will be allowed to board local trains till 7.30 am, then between 11 am to 4.30 pm and after 8 pm till the end of the services.

    The development comes on the heels of the government allowing women to travel in local trains from October 18 between 11 am and 3 pm and from 7 pm till the end of services.

    Besides women, those involved in essential services and dabbawalas have been allowed to travel by local trains.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Chairman, NDDB unanimously elected to Board of International Dairy Federation
    Chairman, NDDB unanimously elected to Board of International Dairy Federation
    मनपातर्फे यंदा ५८२ फटाका दुकानांना परवानगी
    मनपातर्फे यंदा ५८२ फटाका दुकानांना परवानगी
    Cinemas, theatres to reopen from Thursday in Maharashtra
    Cinemas, theatres to reopen from Thursday in Maharashtra
    Illegal thelas, vendors create nasty problems for Dhantoli Park residents
    Illegal thelas, vendors create nasty problems for Dhantoli Park residents
    धंतोली पार्क के नागरिक अवैध ठेले और दुकान लगानेवालों से परेशान
    धंतोली पार्क के नागरिक अवैध ठेले और दुकान लगानेवालों से परेशान
    एफडीए की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 7,18,274 रुपए का खाद्य तेल जब्त
    एफडीए की बड़ी कार्रवाई, 7,18,274 रुपए का खाद्य तेल जब्त
    Beat marshals asked to increase efficiency to curb crimes in city
    Beat marshals asked to increase efficiency to curb crimes in city
    सभी के सहयोग के बिना लीवर ट्रांसप्लांट करना मुश्किल था
    सभी के सहयोग के बिना लीवर ट्रांसप्लांट करना मुश्किल था
    VRAS activists storm MSEDCL’s Binaki Substation over power bills
    VRAS activists storm MSEDCL’s Binaki Substation over power bills
    Jungle Safari restarts at Gorewada from Nov 5
    Jungle Safari restarts at Gorewada from Nov 5
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145