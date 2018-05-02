Cinemas, theatres to reopen from Thursday in Maharashtra

Nagpur/Mumbai:Maharashtra government allows cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes to open with 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside containment zones from 5th November.

As per Unlock 6.0, the Uddhav Thackeray government plans to allow the general public to use local trains during non-peak hours from early November. any person holding a valid ticket or pass will be allowed to board local trains till 7.30 am, then between 11 am to 4.30 pm and after 8 pm till the end of the services.

The development comes on the heels of the government allowing women to travel in local trains from October 18 between 11 am and 3 pm and from 7 pm till the end of services.

Besides women, those involved in essential services and dabbawalas have been allowed to travel by local trains.