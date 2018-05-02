Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Wed, Jun 24th, 2020
    Choreographer Saroj Khan hospitalised due to breathing issue

    tests negative for COVID-19

    Saroj Khan, the legendary Bollywood choreographer, has been admitted to hospital after she complained of breathing problems.

    According to a source close to her family, 71-year-old Sarojji was rushed to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, north west Mumbai, on Saturday, June 20.

    Following her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done, which turned out to be negative.

    “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two,” the source told sources.

    In a career spanning over four decades, Sarojji is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs.

    The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, Ek Do Teen from N Chandra’s Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met in 2007.

    She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri Dixit from Karan Johar’s Kalank.

