BMW Hit-and-Run: Owner Flees Nagpur with Family

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tragic hit-and-run accident at Chinchbhuvan Square has left a family shattered and raised serious concerns about the unregulated sale of high-end second-hand cars in Nagpur. The owner of the BMW involved in the accident, identified as Avanti kumar Kothari, has reportedly fled the city with his family. The Nagpur Police and Regional Transport Office (RTO) now face mounting pressure to investigate not only the accident but also the murky practices behind luxury car resales.

The accident occurred around 3 AM on Saturday, when a BMW (registration number HP-89/A-1592) rammed into a two-wheeler carrying Yogesh Tulsiram Bopche (29), a labourer from Jagdish Nagar, and his relative Bhojendra Khobragade (55) from Balaghat. Both were severely injured and rushed to AIIMS Nagpur. Yogesh succumbed to his injuries on Sunday evening.

Yogesh was the sole earner of his family. He is survived by his wife and two young children — Chirag (5) and Kiyan (5 months). The grieving family has called for strict action and justice, highlighting how reckless driving and legal loopholes can destroy lives overnight.

Gold Rate 10 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 95,700 /- Gold 22 KT 89,000 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,200/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Vehicle Traced, Owner Missing

Initial investigation revealed that the BMW was registered in Himachal Pradesh, but further tracking showed that it had changed hands multiple times. It was sold by a Mumbai-based dealer, Shahrukh Tahir Khan, to Avantikumar Kothari, a resident of Darodkar Chowk, Central Avenue, Nagpur. When police reached his residence, it was locked. Kothari and his family have been untraceable for the past 3–4 days.

Police found the suspected driver’s mobile phone inside the abandoned car, which suffered a tyre burst shortly after the collision. The driver fled the scene on foot.

Call for Investigation into Used Luxury Car Market

This incident has opened a can of worms regarding how second-hand luxury vehicles are bought and sold in Nagpur. The car was reportedly sold without a formal change in registration documents, raising serious questions about due diligence and the role of the RTO.

Why was a high-end car sold without completing proper ownership transfer? Who allowed a vehicle registered in another state to operate in Nagpur without scrutiny?

Why are car dealers allowed to sell vehicles without verifying buyer credentials or updating paperwork?

Police must not limit their investigation to the hit-and-run alone. An urgent probe must be launched into Nagpur’s luxury second-hand car market, especially against dealers like Shahrukh Tahir Khan, who sold the BMW to Kothari. If loopholes and negligence in documentation enabled the accused to escape accountability, those responsible must face legal consequences too.

Public Demands Accountability

With a life lost and a family devastated, the public is now demanding answers — not just about the accident, but about a system that allows such vehicles to be sold and driven unchecked.

Nagpur Police and the RTO must act swiftly and transparently. Justice for Yogesh must go beyond arresting the driver — it must also involve dismantling the chain of negligence that enabled this crime.

Advertisement

Advertisement