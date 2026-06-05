Chilli powder attack: Forex Manager robbed of Rs 7.16 lakh near Ambazari Lake

Three scooter-borne miscreants used a fake dollar exchange deal to lure the victim before attacking him and escaping with cash; police suspect insider involvement

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Nagpur: In a meticulously planned daylight robbery that has exposed the growing sophistication of criminal gangs, three unidentified miscreants allegedly lured a forex company manager to a secluded location near Ambazari Lake before robbing him of Rs 7.16 lakh cash after throwing chilli powder into his eyes.

The victim, identified as Khilesh Sahu, a manager with a Raipur-based foreign exchange company, was targeted through what police suspect was a well-orchestrated trap involving prior knowledge of his business operations and cash transactions.

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Investigators have not ruled out the possibility of an insider’s involvement in the crime and are probing whether information regarding the cash deal was leaked from within the victim’s professional circle.

According to police, Sahu was at his office near Rani Jhansi Square on Wednesday afternoon when he received a WhatsApp call from an unknown individual claiming to possess 7,500 US dollars that needed to be urgently exchanged into Indian currency.

As per standard procedure, Sahu reportedly sought the caller’s identification documents and transaction details. However, the caller remained in contact and called again around 3.30 pm, expressing urgency to complete the exchange.

Believing the proposal to be a genuine forex transaction, Sahu collected Rs 7.16 lakh in cash and left his office on a scooter to meet the prospective customer.

Police said the caller first directed Sahu to reach Futala Lake. Shortly thereafter, the meeting point was abruptly shifted to an area behind a hospital near Ambazari Lake.

Investigators believe the repeated change of locations was a deliberate strategy to isolate the victim and ensure the gang could execute the robbery without attracting attention.

As Sahu reached the designated spot, three men riding a scooter allegedly approached him from behind. Before Sahu could react, the assailants allegedly hurled chilli powder into his eyes, temporarily blinding him and rendering him helpless.

Taking advantage of his condition, the robbers snatched the bag containing Rs 7.16 lakh in cash along with his mobile phone and sped away from the scene.

The entire operation is believed to have been executed within moments, suggesting careful planning and prior reconnaissance by the accused.

Despite suffering intense pain and shock, Sahu managed to gather himself and seek help. In a remarkable act of presence of mind, he reportedly clicked a selfie showing his condition and sent it to his employer, informing him about the robbery.

He was later shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

Upon receiving information, Ambazari Police rushed to the spot and launched an investigation.

A case has been registered against the unidentified accused, and multiple teams have been deployed to trace them.

Police are scrutinising CCTV footage from roads leading to and from the crime scene to identify the scooter used in the robbery and establish the movement of the suspects before and after the offence.

Investigators are also working to obtain call detail records, SIM card information and mobile tower locations connected to the WhatsApp number used to lure the victim.

Insider link under scanner

The nature of the crime has raised suspicions that the robbers may have had prior information about the victim’s profession, his access to large amounts of cash and the procedures followed by the forex company.

Investigators are examining whether the accused acted on specific information provided by someone familiar with the victim’s work or whether the gang had been monitoring his movements before striking.

The daring robbery has once again highlighted the risks associated with cash-based business transactions and the increasing use of digital communication platforms by criminals to identify and target victims.

Police said efforts are underway to identify and arrest the accused at the earliest.

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