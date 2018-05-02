Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled an oil painting of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar

Mumbai: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis unveiled Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s oil painting and an image of preamble of constitution of India in Mantralaya today.

The oil painting of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar has been placed near the main entrance of the Mantralaya and just in front of it, the image of preamble of Constitution of India has been aptly kept.

The program was attended by deputy chairperson of Maharashtra Legislative Council, Dr Neelam Gorhe, Minister for Industries and Mines, Subhash Desai, Social Justice Minister Dr. Suresh Khade, Higher and Technical Education Minister Vinod Tawde, Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Babanrao Lonikar, Food and Civil Supply Minister Sambhaji Patil-Nilangekar, Tourism and Protocol Minister Jayakumar Rawal, Cooperative Minister Subhash Deshmukh, School Education Minister Ashish Shelar, Housing Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Tribal Development Minister Dr. Ashok Uike, Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture Minister Jayadutt Kshirsagar, Minister for animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries, Mahadev Jankar, MLA Raj Purohit, MLA Prakash Gajbhiye, Principal Secretary of General Administration Department, Mrs. Valsa Nair-Singh, Principal Secretary in-charge of Social Justice Department, Shyam Tagde, Kailash Kanse, IPS & Director General, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Research & Training Institute (BARTI), SVR Srinivas, Principal Secretary of Department of Information and Technology, Social activist and Praveen Bhotkar of Independent Law Committee for Inter-caste Marriages, Adv. Rahul Mhaske among others.

After the program, a book ‘Amhi Jinkela Sansar’, which has been written by Ramanalal Shah, a Principal from Satara district, was released by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Similarly, Chief Minister also honored the famous painter R.T. Kamble for making an excellent oil painting of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.