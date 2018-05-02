Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Chicken centre owners thrash NMC’s Junior Engineer on Manewada Road

    Nagpur: A Junior Engineer of NMC’s Hanuman Nagar Zone was abused and beaten by three chicken centre owners near Omkar Nagar Square on Manewada Ring Road here on Monday evening. Ajni police have booked the accused but no arrest has been made in the case so far.

    According to police, the victim Junior Engineer Udaysingh Ganpatsingh Khandate (49) and other staff of NMC’s Hanuman Nagar Zone were attending complaints of citizens on the spot between Manewada Square and Omkar Nagar Square around 5 pm on Monday. During the same time, the accused chicken centre owners namely Manoj Chafle, Mohd Waris and Mohd Arab called the Junior Engineer and took him to one of the chicken centres.

    The accused trio picked up quarrel and asked Khandate as to why he frequently phones them and troubles them. However, even before Khandate could respond, the accused started abusing him and thrashed him severely. They hit the NMC Junior Engineer on his face and chest and injured him.

    Ajni Woman PSI Somankar, based on Khandate’s complaint, booked the accused trio under Sections 353, 332, 504, 34 of the IPC. No arrest has been made in the case so far.



