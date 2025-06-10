Chhattisgarh DyCM denied entry at RSS HQ in Nagpur, later cleared

Advertisement



Nagpur: In an unusual turn of events that sparked considerable political chatter, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma was denied entry at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur during his visit on Monday. Despite being a senior BJP leader from a State ruled by the party, Sharma was reportedly turned away at the gate due to security protocols and lack of prior intimation.

Sources revealed that Sharma had arrived in Nagpur to participate in the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj coronation anniversary celebrations. During his visit, he attempted to call on top RSS functionaries at the organization’s Hedgewar Bhavan headquarters in Mahal. However, his impromptu visit and absence of prior communication led security personnel to stop him and his convoy at the main gate.

The brief denial caused a stir within political circles, with speculations swirling over the reasons behind the move — especially considering Sharma’s high-profile role as the Home Minister of a BJP-ruled State. Political observers viewed the incident as surprising, given the close ideological ties between the party and the RSS.

After about an hour, Sharma returned to the RSS premises and was subsequently granted access. According to sources, he contacted relevant RSS officials following the initial denial and informed them about his visit, following which the green signal was given.

During his meeting inside the headquarters, Sharma is believed to have held discussions on various matters concerning Chhattisgarh with senior Sangh functionaries.

While RSS officials have maintained silence on the incident, insiders suggest that the episode was purely procedural and not politically motivated, stressing the importance of advance communication for high-level visits, even from party leaders.

