Cheers!! Tiger deaths in India drop by 37% in last 12 months

Nagpur: In roaring news for wildlife enthusiasts, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has reported a significant 37% decline in tiger mortalities in India. As of 2024, 115 tiger deaths have been recorded, compared to 182 in 2023. Cases of poaching have also seen a dramatic drop, from 17 last year to just four this year.

The reported fatalities encompass both natural and unnatural causes, although NTCA’s website is yet to specify the precise reasons for the deaths, which may include territorial conflicts, accidents, poisoning, or electrocution.

NTCA officials have highlighted delays in data reporting from various states. “The states have been tardy in submitting data on precise causes of death and sending forensic reports,” an NTCA official said.

Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra remain hotspots for tiger fatalities. Madhya Pradesh, the “Tiger State” of India, recorded 46 tiger deaths in 2024, a slight increase from 43 in 2023. Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported a remarkable 50% reduction, with 23 deaths in 2024 compared to 46 last year. Karnataka registered 11 deaths, down by one from the previous year.

Dr. Bilal Habib, a scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) in Dehradun, attributed the reduction in poaching-related deaths to effective conservation measures. “Currently, a large proportion of tiger deaths can be attributed to natural causes, suggesting potential stabilisation of populations in certain regions. This trend emphasises the need to sustain efforts in habitat protection while addressing emerging challenges, such as human-wildlife conflict and habitat fragmentation,” Dr. Habib stated.

The Wildlife Protection Society of India (WPSI), an NGO working to address the wildlife crisis, reported 119 tiger deaths in 2024, including 19 cases related to body part seizures and poaching. By comparison, 205 tiger deaths were recorded in 2023, of which 56 were linked to poaching and seizures.

A former NTCA official provided additional insights into tiger mortality. “There are around 4,000 tigers in the country, but only 30% of tiger deaths are detected; the rest go unnoticed. The tiger population has increased rapidly, but their average lifespan in the wild is only 12-13 years, and 50% neonatal mortality in tigers is common,” the official noted.

While the decline in tiger deaths signals progress, conservationists stress the importance of sustained efforts to address issues like habitat fragmentation and human-wildlife conflict. The reduction in poaching cases and unnatural deaths is a testament to India’s ongoing commitment to tiger conservation, but there is still a long way to go in ensuring the long-term survival of the species.