Chavan pitches for united front of MVA parties in civic body elections

The former CM wants Mukul Wasnik to be fielded from Maharashtra in Rajya Sabha polls

Nagpur: Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan on Monday said that the forthcoming elections to local bodies are of immense importance not only for Congress party, but also for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition and a united fight can ensure hands down win for the alliance.

“The vote share of three parties provides an upper hand at the hustings for the alliance if they fight together,” stressed Chavan. However, given the dynamics of politics and local compulsions, the former Chief Minister said, any decision on a united front against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not so easy.

Chavan was interacting with media persons at Press Club on Monday. Rajendra Mulak, President, Nagpur District Congress Committee, was also present.

Chavan further felt that party high command should still think of exchanging Mukul Wasnik and Imran Pratapgarhi, both nominated for Rajya Sabha polls from Rajasthan and Maharashtra respectively. Wasnik’s candidature from Maharashtra can benefit the party, especially when elections are due in his hometown of Maharashtra. Even though both have submitted their nominations but still there is one day to go and the senior leader said he has communicated his views to All India Congress Committee (AICC), added Chavan.

To a query regarding the tension within the coalition in State, he said, they are small issues and can be resolved through dialogue. Congress being the smallest among three parties in terms of numbers of MLAs, still could have got some plum portfolios, he felt. There were initially some hesitations when issues cropped up of running a three party Government, especially of tie-up with Shiv Sena, but now down the line everyone has benefited. He said minus Congress, no coalition has capability of taking on BJP in the 2024 general elections that is going to define the future course of democracy in India.

“The way Central agencies are being misused just to settle political scores does not augur well for the country. Regional parties are limited by their appeal while Congress alone has national footprint and hence all like-minded parties need to join hands,” Chavan stressed while responding to a query on tie-ups.

Also commenting on the nation’s economy, the former Chief Minister said it is at a critical juncture, the rising inflation and lack of jobs is making life difficult for people. He sounded bitter at the defaming of G-23, the front of senior Congress leaders, who called for structural reforms in the party.

Explaining his point, Chavan said there is a necessity to complete early elections since an elected party President would get due respect from other parties during negotiations.

