79 Covid orphans in Nagpur get Prime Minister’s relief package of Rs 15 lakh

Nagpur: As part of providing succour to those children who have lost their both parents to Covid, the Central Government on Monday released monetary help, health cards and insurance cover to the affected kids. In Nagpur district, 79 Covid orphans received Rs 15 lakh package each, including Rs 10 lakh fixed deposit payable to them when they turn 23, from the PM CARES Fund for Children. The beneficiaries will receive a monthly stipend for educational purposes from the interest earned on the FD.

The benefits were handed over to them in the presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and District Collectort R Vimla.

On the occasion, the Union Minister said, “Bad incidents create darkness in life. But, it is necessary to come out of it with a positive attitude. The Government is always with you. Take the next step without getting frustrated, take a leap into the sky,” appealed Gadkari while interacting with orphans whose parents died due to COVID-19 during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with the orphans virtually as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme. The Women and Child Welfare Department organised the meeting of orphans at Bachat Bhavan in the District Collectorate in Nagpur.

MLAs Vikas Kumbhare, Tekchand Savarkar, District Collector R Vimala, Divisional Deputy Commissioner for Women and Child Development Ravi Patil were present on the dais.

Gadkari further said that the welfare plan was made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the orphans to take them from despair to the light and to overcome adversity and succeed. He also appealed to the children to plan their lives with a positive attitude.

At the outset, PM Modi, during the interaction, said that the children cannot be compensated for their grief. He appealed to the children to fight without giving up. Children who have lost their parents due to the COVID-19 are receiving financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh from the PM CARES for Children Fund.

Arrangements have been made to give monthly stipend to these children up to the age of 23 years. Apart from this, health insurance of Rs 5 lakh will be provided to children under Ayushyaman Bharat Yojana. Its premiums will also be paid from the PM-CARES Fund. Apart from this all educational facilities will also be provided.

