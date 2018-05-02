Chartered Accountancy Course is an ocean of Opportunity- CA Suren Duragkar

Nagpur branch of the Western India CA Students Association [WICASA] of ICAI, jointly with Shri Pakwasa Gujarati Girls High School and Junior College, Queta Colony, Nagpur, recently organized one Career Counseling Programme on “CA – Excellent Career, Endless Opportunities.” The program was for the benefit of XII students of Science & Commerce stream of the college. The program was presided over by the Principal of College, Mrs. M. S. Balasara.

“CA as a Career has Endless Opportunities” said CA. Suren Duragkar, Chairman, Nagpur Branch of WIRC of ICAI. While explaining about a promising career in CA Course, he informed the aspiring students about the statistics and the presence of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India in India and abroad. He shared in very crystal clear terms that for becoming a Chartered Accountant “Hard work is the only key to success”. He explained that percentage of marks in any previous examination before joining CA Course is not much relevant to decide chances of success in CA Examination. Students can get through examination and can succeed in professional arena on the sole basis of merits only, he remarked. He also informed to lend all possible help through the Nagpur Branch of ICAI, to ensure compliance of all necessary formalities to pursue the course, smoothly and effectively.

“He who works hard would surely succeed” said CA Kirit Kalyani, Vice Chairman of Nagpur Branch. To achieve your dreams you need to pursue with dedication for making it happen. CA Kalyani guided the students as regards prospects after getting qualified as a Chartered Accountant. He shared that the esteemed qualification really proves to be a game changer in life. Every dream seems to be within reach after getting duly qualified. He praised the management of well known Shri Pakwasa Gujrati Girls High School and Junior College and said that with discipline coupled with the esteemed qualification, the aspiring students are sure to get an edge in their professional life while choosing to become a CA.

CA Adiba Chimthanwala, active professional from Nagpur, led the session as regards Course Curriculum with a unique convincing style. She motivated the students present and made them think about the promising career as a CA. She also shared the formalities to be observed for getting duly registered for the CA Course. Various training programme as IT Course, Orientation Program, GMCS Program, etc., enable a student to achieve all round growth, she informed.

CA Vinod Chandwani, young member from Nagpur, led the session as regards prospects in the service industry for a Chartered Accountant. He informed the students as regards Campus Placement Drives of the Institute. He also shared about the lucrative salary packages prevailing for a CA Member. He shared his experience of working in a banking industry and spoke about the high level of expectations nowadays from a Chartered Accountant. Recognition of a CA for a post not less than a senior officer, itself speaks about the importance of qualification, he remarked.

Prof. M. S. Balsara Mam, Principal of the college, took due efforts to coordinate the event and make the event successful. In her welcome remarks, she appealed the students present to get the queries resolved through the faculties from the Institute, as it is going to help them decide reasonably.

Prof. Menon Mam coordinated the event while Prof. Jani Mam looked after the arrangements for the Career Counseling Session. More than 110 students were benefited by the deliberations.