Changes made in J-K will benefit people: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day:

“We complete 72 years as a free nation at a very special juncture.

“In few weeks from now, on October 2, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the guiding light of our successful effort to liberate our nation.

“This year also marks the 550th birth anniversary of one of the greatest, wisest and most influential Indians of all time Guru Nanak Dev ji. He was the founder of Sikhism but the reverence and respect he commands go far beyond just our Sikh brothers and sisters,” he said.

Speaking on the revocation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the President said, “I’m confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions.

“They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country.”