Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Aug 14th, 2019

Changes made in J-K will benefit people: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind addresses the nation on the eve of 73rd Independence Day:

“We complete 72 years as a free nation at a very special juncture.

“In few weeks from now, on October 2, we will celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of our Nation Mahatma Gandhi, the guiding light of our successful effort to liberate our nation.

“This year also marks the 550th birth anniversary of one of the greatest, wisest and most influential Indians of all time Guru Nanak Dev ji. He was the founder of Sikhism but the reverence and respect he commands go far beyond just our Sikh brothers and sisters,” he said.

Speaking on the revocation of special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the President said, “I’m confident that the recent changes made in Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be of immense benefit to those regions.

“They will enable the people to access and enjoy the same rights, same privileges and same facilities as their fellow citizens in the rest of the country.”

Happening Nagpur
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
Neha Kakkar goes live at glitzy do for Nagpur police welfare
Nagpur Crime News
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
यश बोरकर खून प्रकरण : आरोपीच्या फाशीवर निर्णय राखून
यश बोरकर खून प्रकरण : आरोपीच्या फाशीवर निर्णय राखून
अमेरिकेच्या काँग्रेस सदस्यांची विधीमंडळाला भेट
अमेरिकेच्या काँग्रेस सदस्यांची विधीमंडळाला भेट
Hindi News
महा मेट्रो के लिटील वूड का निर्माण कर क्षेत्र को चमन बना दिया : संदीप जोशी
महा मेट्रो के लिटील वूड का निर्माण कर क्षेत्र को चमन बना दिया : संदीप जोशी
घाटे के कारण क्या वाकई एसएनडीएल छोड़ना चाहती है बिजली वितरण का काम ?
घाटे के कारण क्या वाकई एसएनडीएल छोड़ना चाहती है बिजली वितरण का काम ?
Trending News
Changes made in J-K will benefit people: Prez
Changes made in J-K will benefit people: Prez
Demoralization, harassment on duty taking toll on junior cops in Nagpur
Demoralization, harassment on duty taking toll on junior cops in Nagpur
Featured News
Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur
Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur
Friends’ owner granted bail, staff to face severe charges
Friends’ owner granted bail, staff to face severe charges
Trending In Nagpur
यश बोरकर खून प्रकरण : आरोपीच्या फाशीवर निर्णय राखून
यश बोरकर खून प्रकरण : आरोपीच्या फाशीवर निर्णय राखून
मॉर्डन स्कूल, स्कूल ऑफ स्कॉलर्स व सांदीपनी ‘महापौर चषका’चे मानकरी
मॉर्डन स्कूल, स्कूल ऑफ स्कॉलर्स व सांदीपनी ‘महापौर चषका’चे मानकरी
मनपाच्या सीएनजी बस प्रात्यक्षिकाला ना.गडकरी व खासदार सनी देओल यांची सदिच्छा भेट
मनपाच्या सीएनजी बस प्रात्यक्षिकाला ना.गडकरी व खासदार सनी देओल यांची सदिच्छा भेट
‘इनोव्हेशन पर्व’मुळे शहराचे नाव आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तरावर उंचावणार : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
‘इनोव्हेशन पर्व’मुळे शहराचे नाव आंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तरावर उंचावणार : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
स्वातंत्र्य दिनानिमित्त महापौरांच्या हस्ते ध्वजारोहन आज
स्वातंत्र्य दिनानिमित्त महापौरांच्या हस्ते ध्वजारोहन आज
पर्यावरणाचे संवर्धन करणे काळाची गरज – नागेश सहारे
पर्यावरणाचे संवर्धन करणे काळाची गरज – नागेश सहारे
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
3 commit suicide in separate incidents across Nagpur
3 commit suicide in separate incidents across Nagpur
Drunkard man arrested for slitting throat of roommate in Barakholi
Drunkard man arrested for slitting throat of roommate in Barakholi
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145