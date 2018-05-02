Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Tue, Aug 20th, 2019
Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters lunar orbit

India’s Moon Mission, Chandrayaan-2 has successfully entered the lunar orbit today after nearly 30 days of journey in space. ISRO said today, “Lunar Orbit Insertion maneuver was completed successfully today (August 20, 2019) at 0902 hrs IST as planned, using the onboard propulsion system. The duration of maneuver was 1738 seconds. With this, Chandrayaan-2 was successfully inserted into a Lunar orbit. The orbit achieved is 114 km x 18072 km.”

Yesterday, ISRO Chairman K Sivan had called the step “challenging’. Lunar Orbit Insertion is believed to be one of the trickiest operations in the mission because if the satellite approaches the moon at a higher-than-expected velocity it will bounce off and get lost in deep space. But if it approached at a slow velocity, the Moon’s gravity would pull the Chandrayaan-2 and it might crash into the surface.

If Chandrayaan-2 is successful, India will be the fourth country to soft land a rover on the lunar surface after Russia, US and China. The last nation to attempt a soft landing on the moon, Israel, failed in its attempt earlier this year.

Indian Idol Season 11 auditions in Nagpur
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
4 hooligans planning dacoity nabbed in Tehsil
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
नवर्‍याच्या व पत्नी च्या वादात साळीच्या एका महिन्याच्या मुुलाची निर्घृण हत्या
मनपा शाळेतील विद्यार्थ्यांना पालकमंत्र्यांच्या हस्ते सायकल वाटप
जबलपुर मण्डल पर नॉन इंटरलॉकिंग एवं यार्ड के नवीनीकरण कार्य के चलते कई ट्रेने प्रभावित
ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री के कर्मियों ने शुरु की 1 महीने की हड़ताल
Ordnance factory workers begin one month strike in Nagpur
Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission Nearing Lunar Orbit, Crucial Manoeuvre Today
Chandrayaan-2 successfully enters lunar orbit
13 dead, 20 injured after bus collides with transport container in Dhule
Effect of low pressure area to give good rains in Nagpur
How to distinguish between regular chest pain and cardiac pain.. Listen to the Specialist
जबलपुर मण्डल पर नॉन इंटरलॉकिंग एवं यार्ड के नवीनीकरण कार्य के चलते कई ट्रेने प्रभावित
ऑर्डिनेंस फैक्ट्री के कर्मियों ने शुरु की 1 महीने की हड़ताल
4 hooligans planning dacoity nabbed in Tehsil
Ordnance factory workers begin one month strike in Nagpur
ट्रंक लाइन फोड़ने वाली कंपनी के खिलाफ एफआईआर दर्ज होंगी
बास्केटबॉल सांघिक भावनेची शिकवण देणारा खेळ : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
कोल इंडिया के नाम पर जालसाज़ी करने वालों से वेकोलि ने सावधान किया
No water in AsiNagar & Satranjipura Zone on Aug 20.
