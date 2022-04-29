Chalao, chalao: Cycles on hire as NMC inks pact with 3 companies in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: With a view to promote use of eco-friendly vehicles, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has signed a tripartite memorandum of understanding with MahaMetro, Vidarbha Infotech Pvt. Ltd and Green Pedia Bike Share Private Limited to provide bicycle stands at various places in the city.

The development of stands would address the shortcoming that prevents deepening of usage of bicycles. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Radhakrishnan B, Additional Commissioner Deepak Kumar Meena, Bicycle Mayor Dr Amit Samarth, General Manager, Maha Metro Sudhakar Urade, Joint General Manager Mahesh Gupta, Transport Engineer Shrikant Deshpande, Prashant Ugemuge of Vidarbha Infotech Pvt.Ltd. were present.

According to the agreement, the two operators — VIPL and Green Pedia — will set up stands at various places and provide bicycles. As per the project, bicycles will be provided outside government, semi-government, private offices, residential areas, shopping malls, theatres, Metro stations, bus stands, gardens, parks, public places etc. Payments will be in online mode through an app.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Samarth said that current bi-cycle stands are not suitable for every bicycle and suggested changing the design. Bi-cycles should be easily accessible to the citizens and they should be able to travel to any part of the city from the nearest place. While bi-cycle sharing systems allow bi-cycles on the stand to be used by others, those who come by their own bicycles must also have a rightful place at parking. Municipal Commissioner also directed to set up bi-cycle stands in the premises of all Government offices in the city.

NMC and MahoMetro will assist in making the system accessible to the maximum number of citizens, it was informed in the programme. Radhakrishnan B also reviewed the bicycle stands set up by My Bike Company at Metro stations and at different parts of the city. Currently, the bicycle stands are not suitable for every bicycle. So, Amit Samarth has suggested a change in design.

“Bicycles should be easily accessible to citizens in all parts. A sharing system should also be in place. Those who come on their own bicycles should also be allowed to park them,” said Radhakrishnan.

